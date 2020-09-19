Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Expands By 12.2%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 172.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,360. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $205.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

