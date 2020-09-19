Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Decreases By 12.6%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 137,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $398,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 5,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

