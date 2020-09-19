Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Decreases By 16.6%

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 335,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,368. The company has a market capitalization of $625.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

