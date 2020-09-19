Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Decreases By 14.6%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 12.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 28,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,786. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

