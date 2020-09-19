Short Interest in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Rises By 12.3%

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 12,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,525 shares of company stock worth $29,402,049 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after buying an additional 1,173,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,989,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,497. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

