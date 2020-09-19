Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Drops By 15.1%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 463,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. 573,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,697. The firm has a market cap of $294.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $90,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

