Short Interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Drops By 13.0%

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,510,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 51,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $584,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. 67,873,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,620,508. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

