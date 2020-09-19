Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Decreases By 16.8%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 2,697,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,992. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

