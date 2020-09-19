Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Expands By 8.5%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 32.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 27.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd alerts:

NYSE WIA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.79. 69,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.