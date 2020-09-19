Short Interest in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Drops By 12.1%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

YPF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.46. 1,320,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 1,166.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in YPF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

