Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 64,849 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 181,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

