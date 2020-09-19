Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,803. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,066.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

