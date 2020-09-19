Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$339,075.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$339,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,508,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,254,170.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$336,786.00.

SVM stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.10.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVM. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

