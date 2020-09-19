Single Collateral DAI Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

