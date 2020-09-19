SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.65 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $180,885.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.04752191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034721 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.