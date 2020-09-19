Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $1.12. Sino Biopharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 150 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBMFF. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

