SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $132.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

