Skycoin Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $755,478.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00004618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Binance, ChaoEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00245672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00091572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.01466204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00217325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,277,622 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.