Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 327.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

SWKS stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

