SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 221.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

