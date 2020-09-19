Small Cap Consu Reiterates Buy Rating for Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC)

Small Cap Consu restated their buy rating on shares of Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CBKC opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.98. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.68.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.48 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 13.15%.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

