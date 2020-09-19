SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $5.48 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $160,299.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,090.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.03474326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.02116311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00440766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00853400 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00529418 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.