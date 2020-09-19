Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $1,071,120.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00.

Jennifer Ceran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,093,920.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

