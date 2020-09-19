Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 720,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,497. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

