SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $30.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

PWCDF stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

