SnowGem Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $179,140.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003221 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,483,760 coins and its circulating supply is 28,406,668 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

