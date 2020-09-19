Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Societe Generale stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Societe Generale had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Societe Generale will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Societe Generale (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.