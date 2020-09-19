Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $1.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $46.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 592,068 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,769. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

