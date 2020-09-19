Solana Hits Market Cap of $113.83 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Solana has a total market cap of $113.83 million and $17.73 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00027385 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.88 or 0.04713052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00034841 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,618,145 coins and its circulating supply is 37,396,728 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

