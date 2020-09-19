Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post $12.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $11.50 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $59.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $83.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $90.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.87 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $115.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

SOI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 544,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,362. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,533 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

