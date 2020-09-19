Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 3,210,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,528. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 7,575,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,500,002.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 74.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $98,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

