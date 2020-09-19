Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc bought 120,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soliton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Soliton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Soliton by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Soliton by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soliton by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SOLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 566,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,529. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

