Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Million

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to post sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $18.30 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $28.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 968,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,435. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.37. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.