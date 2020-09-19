Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Sonoro Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

