SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

SONVY traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

