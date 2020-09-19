Spectre.ai Utility Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.18 or 0.04711137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00034831 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.