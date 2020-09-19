Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $98,644.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007353 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00024758 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

