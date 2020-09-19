Spectrum Hits Market Cap of $11,290.38 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,290.38 and approximately $3,817.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00438835 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

