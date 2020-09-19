SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.