SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $51.14 Average PT from Analysts

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 190.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. 774,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,144. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

