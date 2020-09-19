SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.64. 70,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. SSE PLC/S has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

