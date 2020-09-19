StableUSD (USDS) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008989 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $533,346.32 and $2,015.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00091139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.01477114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

