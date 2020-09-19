Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,162,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $268,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,344 shares of company stock worth $1,847,602. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 427,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. CL King upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of SMP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 390,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,272. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

