Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stantec by 446.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

