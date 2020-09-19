Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.37. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

SBLK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 428,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

