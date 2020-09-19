Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 428,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

