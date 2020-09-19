Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,772,000 after purchasing an additional 312,136 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.