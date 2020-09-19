Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 3,717,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.