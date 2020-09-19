STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00010471 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, Tokens.net, DSX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $37.18 million and $1.09 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.18 or 0.04774950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034770 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC, OKCoin, DSX, Ethfinex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

