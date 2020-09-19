Status (SNT) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Status has a market capitalization of $90.54 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, BigONE, Upbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00246918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01463146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00218477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Poloniex, IDAX, IDCM, GOPAX, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui, BigONE, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, Koinex, ABCC, Bittrex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Upbit, DDEX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Neraex, DEx.top, Binance, TOPBTC, OTCBTC and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

